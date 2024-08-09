Napo Receives Otumfuo’s Blessing At Akwasidae

Napo being blessed by Otumfuo in London

THE ASANTEHENE, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, has openly blessed the New Patriotic Party (NPP), running mate Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh.

Dr. Prempeh, affectionately called ‘Napo’, humbly knelt before Otumfuo, who is his grandfather, as the King murmured some positive words to him.

The occasion was the historic ‘Akwasidae’ festival, which was held in London, in the United Kingdom (UK) as part of the Asantehene’s 25 year’s anniversary on the throne last week.

Napo, who graced the cultural event, had appealed to Otumfuo for his blessings as he and Dr. Bawumia, his boss, seek to lead the NPP to win the December 7 polls.

The Asantehene, who was nicely dressed in ‘Kente’ cloth with gold ornaments to match, accepted his grandson’s request as he invited Napo to come for his blessings.

Napo had earlier on stated that the NPP adore, respect and appreciate Asantehene and all other traditional leaders in the country for their contributions to national growth.

He explained that he has been touring the various palaces of chiefs in the country to seek their blessings and wise counsel since the efforts of chiefs secured the country.

FROM I.F. Joe Awuah Jnr., Kumasi