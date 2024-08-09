Ghana Gas Maintenance Works 60% Complete

Ernest Owusu-Bempah Bonsu speaking to journalists

The Ghana National Gas Company (Ghana Gas) has disclosed that the entire planned maintenance works currently ongoing at the Atuabo Gas Processing Plant in the Western Region could be completed ahead of the scheduled date.

Ghana Gas recently announced that it will shut down its Gas Processing Plant (GPP) and offshore Gas Export Facilities from August 1 to 17, 2024.

The shutdown was to allow for critical safety and essential maintenance works to enhance the plant’s operational efficiency and uninterrupted gas supply.

However, the gas processing company has given an assurance that the maintenance works could be completed ahead of time.

This came to light when the company took some selected journalists round the processing plant to, among other things, inspect the progress of the maintenance works.

It was revealed that engineers were seriously working on various equipment while the worn out ones were being replaced with new equipment.

Addressing the media after the visit, the Head of Corporate Communications at Ghana Gas, Ernest Owusu-Bempah Bonsu said the company is committed to maintaining the highest standard of safety and operational efficiency.

He indicated, “I can say that we have done about 60 percent of the maintenance works. We are far ahead of schedule. Maybe we will finish a day before the completion date of August 17, 2024.”

He pointed out that the maintenance works was in collaboration with the Ministry of Energy.

For his part, the Asset Integrity and Maintenance Manager of Ghana Gas, Richmond Alamu told journalists that the company does regular maintenance of all its equipment.

He revealed that before some of the maintenance challenges could be addressed, the whole plant needed to be shut down, adding, “But we have to seek permission from the Ministry of Energy.”

He also explained that prior to any maintenance work, there would be a meeting of all departments of the company and other stakeholders, and the meeting is always chaired by the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the company, Dr. Ben Asante.

“We usually look at the jobs to be done, the cost component, there is also the risks assessment and some of the works that needed to be deferred, the cost involved and other consequences. That is what we did before the 2024 maintenance works,” he added.

From Emmanuel Opoku, Atuabo