GIS Promotes 446 Senior Officers, Others

CGI Kwame Asuah Takyi (Esq)

Four hundred and forty-six senior immigration officers have been promoted to their next ranks, according to a statement from the Ghana Immigration Service (GIS).

Fifty-one Assistant Commissioners of Immigration (ACI) are now Deputy Commissioners of Immigration (DCOI), with 17 Chief Superintendents becoming Assistant Commissioners of Immigration.

The announcement was contained in a statement signed by Assistant Commissioner of Immigration (ACI) Michael Amoako-Atta, Head of Public Affairs.

In a similar vein, the statement went on, “85 Deputy Superintendents of Immigration (DSI) have been promoted to Superintendents. The highest number of Senior Officers promoted were 223 Assistant Superintendents who were promoted to the next rank of Deputy Superintendents of Immigration.”

Since assuming the office of Comptroller-General of the GIS by Kwame Asuah Takyi (Esq), no officer has stayed on his or her rank for more than four years. “From 2017 to date, no Officer has stayed on his or her rank for more than four years, and quite recently seventy (70) eligible Senior Inspectors and Inspectors were promoted to the rank of Assistant Superintendents. It is also outstanding to note that since 2017, all backlog of promotions have been cleared; and gratifying to note that promotions in the GIS are based on eligibility,” the statement stressed.

In a related development, the Comptroller-General of Immigration, pursuant to Regulations 17 (5) (a) of Immigration Service Regulations, 2016, (L.I 2245) has approved the promotion of 436 Junior Officers to their next ranks.

The promotions are expected to improve command and control, ensure discipline and boost morale of officers in pursuit of professional migration management, secured borders and overall national security.

The promotions which cut across the junior and senior segments of the Service are in “Pursuant to Regulations 17(5) (b) of Immigration Service Regulations, 2016 (L.I.2245).”

Approval for the promotions was given by the Governing Council of the Ghana Immigration Service during its 26th Meeting.

“The move, among others, is to align Heads of some Departments, Schedules, Regional and Sector Commands to ranks commensurate with the positions they currently occupy and make provision for new vacancies, following the creation of new Departments, Sectors, Sections and Units, including Inland Checkpoints upon approval by the Immigration Council,” the statement pointed out.

The expansions, the statement added, “form part of Management’s move to enhance administration, deployment and operation at various Commands of the Service.”

“From an initial number of 14 Sectors, the Service currently operates 89, while Inland Checkpoints have been increased from a total of six (6) to 58, in a bid to improve operations of the Service,” the statement stressed, and added that “ten (10) Sections have been elevated to Departments, bringing the number to 19, and a number of Units also elevated to Sections.”

“According to the Comptroller-General of Immigration, Kwame Asuah Takyi (Esq), Management of the Service have for some time ensured that Officers are promoted timeously to curtail the demoralising situation of delayed ranks. In this as well as promotions in recent years, all eligible Officers have been promoted except those with disciplinary issues,” the GIS pointed out.