Bnoskka Grabs UNESCO Consultancy Contract

Bnoskka

In a significant recognition of his expertise, Benjamin Oduro Arhin Jnr, aka Bnoskka, has been awarded a consultancy contract by the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO) as the National Expert for the UNESCO-Aschberg Programme in Ghana.

This contract is a testament to Bnoskka’s extensive knowledge and experience in creative arts business and intellectual property issues.

As the sole national expert, he will be responsible for training 400 emerging artists and cultural professionals across Ghana, equipping them with the skills and knowledge necessary to succeed in the creative industry.

The project, fully funded by UNESCO, aims to promote the creative arts sector in Ghana, contributing to the country’s economic growth and cultural development.

The National Commission on Culture (NCC), in collaboration with stakeholders in the cultural and creative industries, will organise activities across the country, leveraging Bnoskka’s expertise.

The project aims to strengthen the creative arts sector in Ghana, enhance the capacity of emerging artists and cultural professionals, promote cultural diversity and creativity as well as foster international cooperation and collaboration.

According to the contract, Bnoskka’s responsibilities will include developing training programmes and materials, conducting workshops and training sessions, mentoring emerging artists and cultural professionals, and collaborating with stakeholders in the cultural and creative industries.

A lecturer at the School of Creative Arts, University of Education, Winneba, Bnoskka has established himself as a leading expert in creative arts business and intellectual property.

He has organised numerous seminars and workshops, sharing his knowledge with artists, cultural professionals, and students. His expertise spans business development, trademark laws, patents, copyright, branding, and cultural and international relations.

As a published author and researcher, Bnoskka’s work focuses on music, arts and culture, business and intellectual property rights, and law. His publications and research have contributed significantly to the field, making him a respected voice in Ghana and beyond.