Denzel Prempeh Presents ‘Garment Of Praise’

Denzel Prempeh

The much-anticipated worship concert dubbed ‘Touching God’s Heart’, an initiative put together by Rev. Denzel Prempeh and the Heart Beat Music (HBM), takes place this Sunday, August 11, at the Cedar Mountain Chapel in Accra at 4pm.

The event, hosted by renowned gospel minister Denzel Prempeh, is on the theme, “A Garment of Praise.”

It promises an evening filled with heartfelt worship and praise, inviting all attendees to connect deeply with the divine.

The event is set to be a memorable occasion, featuring a lineup of esteemed guest artistes who will lead the congregation in a powerful session of praise and worship.

Notable guests include Kae Strings, Sandra Boakye-Duah, and Philip Adzale, each bringing their unique style and spiritual fervour to the stage.

Kae Strings is celebrated for his soulful and contemporary gospel music, often bridging traditional and modern sounds to create a unique worship experience.

Sandra Boakye-Duah, with her powerful vocals and passionate delivery, is sure to inspire and uplift hearts.

Philip Adzale is known for his energetic and engaging worship style, which encourages participation and creates a vibrant atmosphere of praise.

Garment of Praise 2024 is powered by HBM, an organisation dedicated to promoting spiritual growth and community through worship events.

The event is free to the public, encouraging everyone to come “prayed up” and ready to experience the presence of God.

This event underscores the importance of communal worship and the power of music to unite and elevate the spirit.

As attendees lift their voices in praise, they will be reminded that there is indeed more in Yahweh, the eternal and unchanging source of all blessings.

Join Denzel Prempeh and the guest artistes for an evening that promises to be transformative, filled with worship that touches the heart of God.