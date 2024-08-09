GNFS Celebrates Continental Feat

CFO Julius Kuunuor (R) seated with dignitaries and winners

The Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) celebrated the remarkable accomplishments of its Sports Unit members during a presentation ceremony at the National Headquarters last week.

Among the standout performances was the GNFS hockey team, which clinched a gold medal at the All-Africa Games held in Accra in March 2024.

Led by Deputy Group Officer (DGO) Rachael Bamfo, the team showcased remarkable talent and teamwork throughout the competition.

The celebration also recognised the team’s triumph at the T-Tommy Memorial Tournament in Kumasi, where they were presented with a trophy by Assistant Hockey Team Coach, Group Officer Grade I (GO I) Susuana Kotey.

Additionally, Assistant Divisional Officer Grade I (ADO I) Cecilia Apafo, the team manager, received a trophy for the Best Disciplined Team award during the same tournament.

In individual accolades, Fireman (FM) Adjei Hakeem Husseni was honoured as the Best Male Referee in the Greater Accra Regional Football League, underscoring his integrity and officiating skills.

On the global stage, Assistant Station Officer (ASTNO) Ernest Mawutor Quarcoo made history by becoming the first African to receive the Emperor’s Scroll after an impressive third-place finish at the Chinese Open Championship in Hunan in June 2024.

During the ceremony, athletes were joined by their head and assistant coaches as they presented their medals and awards to Chief Fire Officer (CFO) Julius Kuunuor.

CFO Kuunuor then handed these honours to Mr. Kwame Anyimadu-Antwi, Chairman of the Fire Service Council.

Anyimadu-Antwi praised the athletes for their contributions to Ghana’s pride and recognition on the international stage.

He commended GNFS management for their unwavering support for sports and encouraged athletes to continue striving for excellence. “The success of these athletes not only enhances the reputation of the GNFS but also serves as an inspiration for others,” he stated.

CFO Kuunuor expressed gratitude for the athletes’ hard work and commitment to balancing their sporting endeavours with their professional responsibilities. He reaffirmed GNFS’s commitment to supporting personnel in pursuing their passions beyond firefighting, and promised continued promotion of sports within the organisation.

Also present at the ceremony was Lawyer Christopher King, who sponsors ASTNO Quarcoo and serves as President of the Veterans Table Tennis Association of Ghana (VTTAG).

By Prince Fiifi Yorke