All Set For Miss Akwaaba Finals

The contestants

The organisers of Miss Akwaaba Season 3 have announced that the grand finale of the reality show will take place this Sunday, August 11, at the National Theatre in Accra at 7pm.

The event, which is the third edition, will be a night of music, beauty, and intelligence where the stunning ladies will battle for the Miss Akwaaba Season 3 crown.

At the event, a significant choice would be made by the judges, who would evaluate each of the seven competitors’ performances, compile their findings, and render a verdict based on those findings.

In order to win the coveted title, car and cash, the contestants who made it to the finals are getting ready to display their talents after enduring weeks of demanding preparation, among other things.

The final event will feature seven contestants: Naa Adjeley, Boatemaa, Maa Adjoa, Naa Lumor, Mina Aba, Bubune and Awura. One of them will be chosen to take over as Queen Naa Borkor’s successor.

BEATWAVES gathered that contestants such as Boatemaa, Naa Adjeley, and Naa Lumor would be fighting hard for this fantastic chance to win a car, cash award of GH¢10,000, and the coveted title of Miss Akwaaba 2024 crown.

The first runner-up receives a monetary award of GH¢7,000, while the second runner-up receives a payment of GH¢5,000.

Volta Hotel and Dodi World are offering the three winners a complimentary weekend stay at the Volta Hotel in Akosombo.

It is anticipated that the grand finale would draw a sizable crowd of people, including influential figures from the creative arts sector.

By George Clifford Owusu