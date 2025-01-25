AT Ghana Assures Customers Of Continued Quality Service

AT Ghana, one of Ghana’s giant telecommunication networks, has assured its customers of renewed commitment to continue providing quality services.

The company in a communique indicated that customers’ continued support and trust continue to drive it to push boundaries and deliver valuable experiences.

It noted the that the company in its commitment to better serve customers, it is expanding its footprint by opening additional customer service centres across the country.

“As we embrace the opportunities of 2025, we are delighted to share with you the next phase of our journey toward innovation and growth. Your continued support and trust continue to drive us to push boundaries and deliver valuable experiences. With the year well underway, we are pleased to provide an update on some exciting initiatives we have planned to enhance your experience with AT,” the statement said.

This strategic expansion will ensure that our services are more accessible, bringing AT closer to you, wherever you may be.

Additionally, we will be introducing innovative products and services designed to keep you at the forefront of a rapidly evolving digital landscape.

These advancements will offer more seamless convenience and engagement, transforming the way you connect with technology.

The statement said “Understanding the pivotal role of small-scale businesses in driving our economy, we are broadening our Business-to-Business services to support their growth. Alongside our existing offers, we are developing tailored solutions to empower these enterprises, equipping them with the necessary tools to thrive in a competitive market.

It further pointed out that to ensure a seamless digital experience, the company is making substantial investments in its network infrastructure, with an objective is to provide faster and more reliable data and call network, enabling customers to stay connected effortlessly whether for professional pursuits, leisure, or keeping in touch with loved ones.

“Our mobile money service, ATMoney, is poised to unveil new features designed to offer greater flexibility and enhanced benefits. These forthcoming innovations will streamline your financial management, making it more straightforward and rewarding, in line with the convenience and security you have come to expect from us.”

Again, the statement said through its corporate social responsibility initiative, AT Touching Lives, the company continues to support and raise awareness about Sickle Cell disease.

“Over the past four years, we have collaborated with esteemed institutions such as the National Blood Service of Ghana, the International Sickle Cell Centre Ghana (ISCC Ghana), and the 37 Pediatric Sickle Cell Clinic.

Our efforts include creating educational content, donating essential medical equipment, providing financial support, and organizing blood donation drives to contribute to the education, prevention, management, and eventual cure of Sickle Cell disease in Ghana and beyond. We eagerly anticipate building more partnerships to magnify our impact in 2025.”

The statement added that “As we progress, our focus remains steadfast on enhancing your experience, delivering value, and staying at the forefront of innovation. Thank you for being an integral part of our journey. We are excited about the prospects ahead and look forward to serving you with excellence.”

BY Gibril Abdul Razak