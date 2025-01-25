I Wants To Perform On TGMA Stage – Article Wan

Afro-dancehall artiste Bright Homenya, also known as Article Wan in the music industry, has urged the Telecel Ghana Music Awards (TGMA) organizers to think about hiring him to perform at the event.

Article Wan, who has worked with celebrated artistes like Stonebwoy, Patapaa, Fameye, Stay Jay, and Lil Win, among others, asked the organisers to be mindful of the kind of performers they bring to the stage in a Facebook post.

“Bravo to TGMA for all of your outstanding efforts over the years,” he added, “As you prepare ahead of time, I sincerely recommend assembling a lineup of artistes like myself and others who give genuinely remarkable performances, not just “jump and go” acts.”

He also touched on the issue of having more vibrant supporters seated in front so they could cheer performers on while they are on stage.

“Having energetic supporters upfront could also help hype the event and keep the vibe alive. My little contribution with respect,” he added.

Article Wan is credited with several songs such as ‘Notin I Get’, ‘That Thing’, ‘AtanfoBesu’, ‘Bokor’, and a host of others.

He has performed on several platforms including Ghana Music Awards UK in 2019 after earning a nomination for Best Collaboration with the song ‘That Thing’ featuring Patapaa.

In 2018, he won Best Choreography Video with his song ‘Kululu’ in the 3rd TV Music Video Awards.

He was the Music Icon of the Year at the 2017 Teen Achievers Awards.

Ghanaian singer, songwriter, and producer Article Wan is well-known for her work in Afro-Dancehall and reggae.

His early years inspired his great enthusiasm for music, which led him to experiment with his brother’s portable recording gear and painstakingly study other producers.

With the release of his mega-hit single “Solo” in 2016, Article Wan shot to stardom in Ghana and went on to have several chart-topping songs.

As the founder and CEO of Africa International, he has become a revered and innovative icon in the Ghanaian music landscape, celebrated for his distinct musical style and brilliant approach to production.

By George Clifford Owusu