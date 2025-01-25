Maxi Sway Teams Up With Kweku Darlington On ‘Efie Bayie’

One of Ghana’s fastest-growing musicians, Maxi Sway known in private life as Alex Bonsu, has teamed up with music sensation, Kweku Darlington on ‘Efie Bayie’

The song is off his new External Play (EP) titled ‘Love And Life’ which is made up of five songs.

The EP written and performed by Maxi Sway, draws inspiration from real life situations.

Maxi Sway claims that an unfortunate event in his producer Ssnowbeatz’s life served as the inspiration for Efie Bayie.

According to him, after hearing the story of Ssnowbeatz, “It got me thinking and it inspired the song Efie Beyie.”

The Video to promote the song was directed and shot by Mista Morgan.

The songs on the EP which were produced by Klassic Beatz and Ssnowbeatz include, Meganja, Efie Bayie, Wayo Love, Come Closer and Seke.

‘Efie Bayie’ is available on all digital platforms for streaming and downloads.

Enjoy the song below

By George Clifford Owusu.