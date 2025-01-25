Your Days of Neglect Are Over- Mahama Assures Volta

President John Dramani Mahama has assured the people of the Volta Region that his administration will prioritize their development needs, declaring that “your days of neglect are over”.

Speaking at a grand durbar held at the Ho Jubilee Park on Friday, during his ‘Thank You’ tour, President Mahama outlined several key projects aimed at unlocking the economic potential of the region. He announced plans to reconstruct the Ho-Denu Road, complete the Have-Hohoe, Dodo Pepesu-Nkwanta Road, and Kpasa-Nkwanta stretch of the Eastern corridor road.

President Mahama also revealed plans to reintroduce commercial flights to the Ho Airport, establish a pilot training school at the facility, and redevelop the abandoned Regional Youth Resource Centre at Adaklu-Tsriefe.

Additionally, he announced plans to expand the Kpeve and Adidome water treatment plants, which will improve access to clean water for the local communities.

The President further stated that the Keta Port and the Sea Defence project remain high on the development agenda, and expressed gratitude to the Traditional Authorities in the Region for their guidance and pledged closer collaboration.

“Our objective to reset Ghana begins in the Volta Region. Together, we will ensure every Ghanaian feels included in national affairs,” he said.

The Agbogbomefia of Asogli, Togbe Afede XIV, praised President Mahama, describing his return to power as a beacon of hope for Ghanaians. Togbe Afede XIV also thanked the President for appointing a new Regional Minister who has shown genuine interest in serving the people, a departure from the previous Regional Minister.

The event was graced by several stakeholders, including traditional and religious leaders, party supporters, and cultural troupes, who added colour and excitement to the occasion.

President Mahama was accompanied by a delegation of prominent figures from the National Democratic Congress (NDC), including Parliamentarians, Ministers, and senior government and party functionaries.

By Daniel K Orlando, Ho