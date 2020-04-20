Atletico Madrid Offers Thomas Partey Juicy Deal

Thomas Partey

In what appears to be a desperate attempt to keep one of their top midfielders, Spanish club, Atlético Madrid, have offered a new deal to Ghanaian international, Thomas Partey.

Reports say the new deal is to run until 2025.

It is expected to increase Partey’s current salary of £65,000 a week and increase the release clause to more than €100m (£87.2m). The Atlético manager, Diego Simeoni is keen keeping Partey at the club.

Partey’s current deal with Atletico Madrid runs out in 2023.

According to reports, the offer is to help fend off bids from rival clubs, including Arsenal.

Arsenal have not submitted an official bid although they have made contacts with the player’s agent, according to reports.

The midfielder has been with Atletico Madrid since 2013.

Partey has a release clause of €50m (£43.6m) and the Arsenal Manager, Mikel Arteta, is keen to add him to his squad in the summer, reports The Guardian.

Earlier in April in an interview with Sky, Mikel Arteta, says “I’m planning two or three different scenarios that we can face.

“Depending on one of those three, we will be able to do more, less or nothing. We have to react daily. We don’t know what the financial situation is going to be, we don’t know the rules, the timing, the window. There are so many things we cannot control at the moment.”

By Melvin Tarlue