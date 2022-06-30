Ato Arthur Hosts Zimbabwean Counterparts

Dr. Nana Ato Arthur

The Head of the Local Government Service, Ing. Dr. Nana Ato Arthur, has received a six-member delegation from the Zimbabwean Local Government Board and the Ministry of Local Government and Public Works at his office in Accra.

The delegation led by the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Local Government and Public Works, Mr. Z. R. Churu was in Ghana for a benchmarking visit.

The visit, which was facilitated by the Embassy of Zimbabwe and co-ordinated by the Office of the Head of the Local Government Service (OHLGS), seeks to among others facilitate experience sharing from the Ghanaian counterparts, establish strategic and technical partnerships to foster continuous peer-learning and documentation of best practices and lessons for replication in Zimbabwe.

The delegation visited the Accra Metropolitan Assembly and the Adentan Municipal Assembly to familiarise themselves with their working structures.

In his welcome address, Ing. Dr. Nana Ato Arthur expressed appreciation to the team for the decision to make Ghana their choice for benchmarking.

He noted that the visit would deepen the south-south co-operation between developing countries to collaborate, share knowledge, skills, and successful initiatives.

Ing. Dr. Ato Arthur indicated that though Ghana continues to make strides in the area of local governance and decentralisation, more needs to be done to attain the desired goal, adding, the local government sector was currently undergoing some major reforms which is geared towards ensuring an improved service delivery to the citizenry.

Ing. Dr. Ato Arthur was hopeful that the two countries would mutually benefit from the engagements.

The Chief Director at the OHLGS, Mr. James Oppong-Mensah, in a presentation took the delegation through the Local Government Structure and touched on the historical antecedents that led to the establishment of the Service.

Mr. Churu lauded the cordial relationship that the two countries have enjoyed over the past years, and was optimistic that their visit would help strengthen local governance administration in both countries.

He expressed interest in the Performance Contract System Ghana is practicing, adding that, Zimbabwe will emulate the Ghanaian example.