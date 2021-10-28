Ato Arthur Warns Non – Performing MMDAs, RCCs

Dignitaries and some award winners in a group photograph

HEAD of the Local Government Service, Nana Ato Arthur, has announced that underperforming Metropolitan, Municipal and District Assemblies (MMDAs) as well as Regional Coordinating Councils (RCCs) in the country will be made to face sanctions forthwith as part of measures to ensure effectiveness in the discharge of their duties.

Speaking at this year’s Local Government Service Performance Contract Assessment Awards programme for MMDAs and RCCs last Wednesday in Accra, Mr. Arthur bemoaned the poor performance of some MMDAs and RCCs which he said slows down the pace of development at the local level.

“In line with the ‘carrot and stick’ concept in human resource management, we reward those doing well and also put in appropriate measures to caution others that are not living up to expectation. To this end, I have tasked a team to assess the situation and recommend to management, possible sanctions for application to RCCs and MMDAs that failed to perform.” He said.

“I wish to assure all that once the necessary recommendations are made, I will not hesitate to trigger the clause in the contracts for the application of sanctions against non performing RCCs and MMDAs. Subsequently, a more severe punishment will be meted out to those who perform below average.” He added.

Revenue Infractions

On her part, the Chief of Staff, Akosua Frema Osei-Opare lamented bitterly about what she described as “audit infractions committed” by assemblies as captured in the Auditor General’s report on yearly basis.

“The continuous increase in the number of infractions and financial irregularities is worrying and the various RCCs and MMDAs must as a matter of urgency deal with it.” She demanded.

According to her, the infractions captured in the report continue to plaque the nation’s finances; and as public office holders entrusted with management responsibilities, “We must all support the President’s desire to protect the public purse.”

She, therefore, implored all MMDCEs and MMDCDs to provide transparent, accountable, visionary and exemplary leadership to drive change and bring the needed development to their respective local areas through the prudent use of resources available to them.

Ceremony

The 2020 LGS Performance Contract Assessment awards recognise RCCs and MMDAs that distinguish themselves and performed splendidly in the execution of the LGS Performance Contracts for the year under review.

Awards

In all, ten out of a total of 260 MMDAs, as well as three out of 16 RCCs were awarded for outstanding performances in the discharge of their duties within the year 2020.

The award-winning RCCs are the Volta Regional Coordinating Council, who emerged overall winner; and the Savannah and Bono East Coordinating Councils who emerged second and third runners-up respectively.

The ten award-winning MMDAs include Ga West, Tema West, Kwahu West, La Dade Kotopon, Birim Central and Ablekuma West Municipal Assemblies.

Others are the Nkoranza DA, Afigya Kwabre North, Twifo Ati Morkwa and Kassena Nankana West District Assemblies.

As part of the awards packages, UNICEF provided ten motorbikes to the district assemblies that performed best in the area of social services delivery.

By Nii Adjei Mensahfio and Abigail Adeyemi