Ato Forson Is Desperate To Become Hero- Cletus Avoka Fires

Member of Parliament for Zebilla, Cletus Apul Avoka, has raised concerns about the timing of the opposition National Democratic Congress, (NDC) leadership decision to embark on a reshuffle in Parliament.

According to him, the newly appointed Minority Leader, Ato Forson is a “nonentity” who’s desperately seeking to become a “hero.”

The former majority leader believes that the reshuffle which has triggered mixed reactions, with party members in certain parts of the country strongly rejecting it while others hail it, has the potential to make the NDC lose the next elections.

He said, “this is not the time to make nobody a somebody, this is not the time to make nobody a somebody, this is the time to galvanize all of us to fight the NPP so that we can win elections not to make heroes out of nonentities, this is not the time”.

The MP who was speaking on Citi TV expressed that the party should have galvanized the party for the fight against the NPP to win the 2024 elections instead of making heroes out of nonentities.

“Now that this has come it is going to bring about low morale in Parliament, it’s going to bring about some sort of disaffection and in any case, it’s diversionary.

“In the sense that instead of focusing on the misdeeds of the NPP so that we can rally the people behind us, they’re going to divert attention, social media, the media will divert attention and for the next one week or two weeks, they’ll be talking about crisis or conflict in the NDC rather than the misdeeds of the NPP. That is why I say that it is unfortunate,” he added.

Meanwhile, Ato Forson in a post on his Facebook page has accepted the new post given to him and thanked the party for honouring him with the top position.

He said: “My dear friends – I am honoured and humbled to have been chosen to lead our illustrious and gallant caucus in Parliament”.

According to him, “I thank the leadership of our party who have placed their trust and confidence in me. I am also deeply grateful to colleagues, the rank and file of our part,y and the Ghanaian people for their profound support and solidarity”.

“I have held fruitful and positive conversations with my senior brother Hon. Haruna Iddrisu. I commend him for his admirable stewardship when he was granted the opportunity by our party’s leadership”.

“As a leader, it will be my duty to represent our collective goals with unwavering dedication and high integrity. I do not doubt that with your support we shall succeed. May God bless our efforts,” he added.

-BY Daniel Bampoe