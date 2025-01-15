Ato Forson Was Evasive – Minority

The Minority in Parliament has expressed disappointment over the performance of Dr. Cassiel Ato Baah Forson during his vetting as Finance Minister designate, describing his responses as evasive, inconsistent, and lacking clarity.

The Minority criticized the nominee, who previously served as a Deputy Finance Minister and ranking member of the Finance Committee, for failing to provide forthright answers on critical issues.

“Having held such significant roles, one would have expected him to demonstrate clarity of thought and present concrete solutions to pressing financial concerns,” a Minority spokesperson, Dr. Gideon Boako said at a press conference in Parliament.

Tuition Fees for Tertiary Students

The Minority was particularly dissatisfied with Dr. Forson’s response to whether the government would honour its campaign promise to cover first-year tuition fees for tertiary students.

“How can a finance minister designate claim he cannot address this issue because he is not yet in office? This response signals a betrayal of trust to the students and parents who believed in the NDC’s promise,” the Minority stated.

Free SHS for Private Schools

When questioned about extending the Free Senior High School (Free SHS) programme to private schools, as indicated in the NDC manifesto, Dr. Forson’s response was deemed dismissive, the Minority alleged.

The Minority argued the Finance Minister designate displayed ignorance of the fact that many private schools participated in the West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE).

“If President Mahama and the NDC knew that no private SHS writes WASSCE, why promise to include them in the program during the campaign?” the Minority asked.

Revenue Shortfalls and Tax Cuts

The Minority acknowledged the Minister designate’s commitment to scrap taxes such as the betting tax, e-levy, COVID levy, and emissions tax.

However, they raised concerns about his lack of clarity on how the government would address the resulting revenue shortfalls.

The Minority pointed out that while Dr. Forson suggested expenditure cuts as a solution, he failed to specify which sectors would be affected.

“Will expenditure cuts impact social programs like the Free SHS, nursing trainee allowances, and school feeding? Will salaries and infrastructure projects suffer?” the NPP MPs quizzed.

The Minority also questioned whether the tax cuts would lead to the introduction of new, potentially harsher taxes.

Integrity and Data Accuracy

The Minority again said nominee’s integrity came under scrutiny when he provided incorrect data during his responses.

In addressing concerns over misleading figures he presented in 2019, Dr. Ato Forson cited IMF data, which contradicted his claims.

The Minority expressed concern over his justification for presenting incorrect figures, describing it as “charitable.”

Minority’s Verdict

The Minority asserted that Dr. Ato Forson’s performance during the vetting process raised doubts about his preparedness to handle the critical role of Finance Minister.

“Ghanaians deserve a Finance Minister who is transparent, knowledgeable, and capable of addressing the nation’s pressing financial challenges,” they stated.

By Ernest Kofi Adu, Parliament House