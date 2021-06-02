Atsu Quits Newcastle… Linked With Huddersfield Town

Christian Atsu

Black Stars winger, Christian Atsu, has parted ways with premiership outfit Newcastle United.

The former FC Porter man has as a result been linked with a move to Huddersfield Town after exiting the Magpies.

Yesterday, the Ghana winger announced his departure from the Premier League club, thereby becoming a free agent.

Reports suggest that he is on the radar of the Championship outfit who may well make a move for the player this summer.

Atsu, 29, was cut out of the first-team picture by Magpies’ head coach Steve Bruce in the recently ended season.

He made a single appearance, playing a total of 10 minutes after being declared unwanted by Bruce before the start of the season.

The former Chelsea player was left out of the club’s 25-man Premier League squad at the start of the season, but then added back into it in January, following the exit of DeAndre Yedlin to Galatasaray.

But Atsu was not called onto the bench once in the final months of the 2020/21 campaign, despite Bruce’s Magpies suffering an injury crisis with Callum Wilson, Allan Saint-Maximin, Joelinton, Miguel Almiron and Ryan Fraser all spending time out of the side.