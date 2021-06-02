Choosing Ghana Over Sweden Landed Me In Jail

Kingsley Sarfo

Kingsley Sarfo has revealed his decision to swap Sweden for Ghana at the international level led to his incarceration in the European country.

The 26-year-old, who is now the captain of Cyprus side Olympiakos Nicosia, was sentenced to 32 months in prison after being found guilty of two cases of statutory rape of an under-aged Ghanaian girl.

The Malmo District Court says the then 23-year-old Sarfo, a midfielder with top Swedish club Malmo FF, had sexual intercourse with a 14-year-old girl in an apartment and in a public toilet.

The court also ordered Sarfo to pay 150,000 kronor ($17,260) in compensation to the girl, adding he should be deported after jail and banned from returning to Sweden for a 10-year period.

However, the Ghanaian was released after one year on the ground of good conduct, following his incarceration over a rape accusation which he vehemently denies.

The once-capped Ghana midfielder, has revealed his decision to reject overtures from the Sweden national team accounted for his incarceration.

“During the court session, my decision not to play for Sweden was brought up and I was asked whether I was going to play for Ghana or Sweden. I told the court I made the decision to play for Ghana and that didn’t appear to sit well with them,” he told Pure FM’s Bright Kankam Boadu on Tuesday.

“I sincerely believe it was part of the reason that they unfairly and unjustly threw me into prison. I had made my choice and decision to represent my country,” he added.

Sarfo had been in prison after he was charged with defilement in Sweden months earlier and all was taken into consideration for his early release.

The midfielder, who took Sweden by storm with his speed and great dribbling ability, was wrongfully convicted over a crime he never committed.

