Atta Mills Tomb Wasn’t Desecrated – CoDA Assures Family

The Coastal Development Authority (CoDA) has denied claims that the renovation of the Asomdwee Park as per a directive from President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo led to the tampering of the grave of late President Professor John Evans Atta Mills and the “desecration” of his body.

Brother of the late President, Samuel Atta Mills who is Member of Parliament (MP) for Komenda-Edina-Eguafo Abrem in the Central region, on Tuesday, July 19 alleged that his late brother tomb has tempered with.

According to the member of opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), the tomb was tempered without the consent of the family but in complicity with Samuel Koku Anyidoho, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Atta Mills Institute who was the Presidential Spokesperson when Prof Atta Mills was in power.

Mr Anyidoho, who now heads the Atta Mills Institute, has since refuted the allegations.

Koku Anyidoho replies Sam Atta Mills on the whereabouts of Prof Mills’ autopsy report.

CoDA on Wednesday, July 20 also clarified that it liaised with relevant state authorities to embark on the renovation works.

It noted that the redesign and construction of the ICT lab, library and cafeteria, fence wall, concrete shed, restrooms for the security, entrance for VIPs, among others, have been completed.

The Authority, however, said the asphalting of the driveway to the general entrance and landscaping of the general area around the tomb are what is left.

“We wish to state that the grave was not opened and therefore no desecration of the body of the former President, H.E John Evans Atta Mills, has taken place,” a statement issued by Chief Executive Officer Jerry Ahmed Shaib said.

“We therefore assure all well-meaning Ghanaians that the project, which continues to be a top priority for CODA, is well on schedule and will be handed over to the Office of the President for official commissioning, once completed.”

Sunday, July 24 will mark 10 years since the passing of Prof Atta Mills, who was the third president of the Fourth Republic.

Read the full statement below:

REDEVELOPMENT OF ASOMDWEE PARK

The Coastal Development Authority, acting upon a directive from the President, H.E Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, prioritised the renovation of the burial grounds of the late Professor Atta Mills, former president of the Republic.

The Authority liaised with relevant state institutions in charge of state monuments before embarking on the renovation works.

For the avoidance of doubt, the scope of works funded by CODA includes the following:

1. Redesign and construction of ICT lab, library, cafeteria and artifact buildings (completed)

2. Construction of a concrete shed and replacement of alucobond panels over tomb of the Late President. (completed)

3. Construction of fence wall and two restrooms for security staff (completed)

4. Construction of entrance for General Public & VIPs (completed)

5. Paving of 50-metre walkway to and around the tomb with porcelain tiles (completed)

6. Asphalting of driveway to general entrance (ongoing)

7. Landscaping of general area around the tomb (ongoing).

We wish to state that the grave was not opened and therefore no desecration of the body of the former President, H.E John Evans Atta Mills, has taken place.

We therefore assure all well-meaning Ghanaians that the project, which continues to be a top priority for CODA, is well on schedule and will be handed over to the Office of the President for official commissioning, once completed.

Thank you.

-Signed-

Jerry Ahmed Shaib (Esq)

Chief Executive Officer

By Vincent Kubi