Attack Me With Contrary Records – Bawumia To NDC

Vice President Dr. Bawumia

VICE-PRESIDENT Dr. Mahamadu Bawumia has challenged the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) to dispute his fact-laden statements at the Kumasi Town Hall Meeting with “contrary evidence” if they have any.

According to him, he has observed that anytime he speaks about the current state of the economy, the NDC communication team quickly comes out to condemn his statements without facts.

This time around, Dr. Bawumia said he was demanding “contrary evidence” from the NDC if they want to attack his speech, which he said was based on hard facts gathered from credible institutions.

“The NDC will not feel comfortable about the enormous successes of the President Nana Akufo-Addo’s NPP government,” he said, adding, “As a result, they (NDC) will try to attack or dispel whatever I said today, but in doing so, I am urging the NDC to produce contrary evidence to dispute the hard facts that I have delivered today.”

Dr. Bawumia threw the challenge to the NDC when he was concluding his statement during the ‘Government Town Hall Meeting and Results Fair’, which was held at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) on Tuesday.

“The NDC destroyed the country’s economy with Akonfem economic management team, which led to disastrous consequences for the state,” the Vice-President fired.

Dr. Bawumia said it is an open secret that the Mahama-led NDC government destroyed the economy and added that now that they find themselves in opposition, they are behaving as if they can make the economy better.

The Vice-President, sounding confident, boldly predicted that “the future looks bright for the country, especially with the NPP administration occupying the seat of government and managing the economy”.

He, therefore, entreated the public to renew the mandate of President Akufo-Addo in December to continue to make the economy better as it is being done currently.

He said the NDC cannot be an alternative for the country, recounting how the NDC used eight years in government to destroy every economic gain made.

“Give Nana Akufo-Addo four more years to do more!” Dr. Bawumia said.

FROM I.F. Joe Awuah Jnr.; Kumasi