Atuabo LPG Supply Faces Imminent Disruption

The Chamber of LPG Marketing Companies (COMAC) has warned that Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) deliveries from Atuabo could be suspended unless the National Petroleum Authority (NPA) urgently intervenes to address a widening price disparity with Tema-based suppliers.

In a formal petition to the regulator, COMAC Chief Executive Officer, Dr. Riverson Oppong, disclosed that Sage Petroleum at Atuabo is currently selling LPG at GH¢12.65 per kilogram, which is significantly higher than prices offered by competitors in Tema, where rates hover around GH¢11.65 to GH¢11.66 per kilogram.

He described the nearly GH¢1.00/kg difference as more than a marginal variation, warning that it constitutes a structural imbalance that is undermining the viability of LPG operations within the Atuabo zone.

According to COMAC, the situation is placing an unsustainable financial burden on marketers operating in the enclave, who are struggling to remain competitive while absorbing the higher cost of supply.

To resolve the impasse, the chamber has proposed two immediate options for the NPA’s consideration.

First, it is calling for price alignment, urging the authority to direct Sage Petroleum to adjust its pricing to match that of Tema-based suppliers.

Alternatively, COMAC is advocating for the removal of zonal restrictions, which would allow LPG marketers to source products freely from Tema and restore competitive balance in the market.

The chamber cautioned that failure to act swiftly could result in a shutdown of distribution activities in the Atuabo area.

It warned that marketers can no longer absorb mounting losses, signalling that trucks may be grounded and deliveries halted after the holiday period if the situation persists.

In a bid to draw high-level attention to the issue, copies of the petition were sent to the Minister for Energy and Green Transition, the Chief Executive Officers of Sage Petroleum and the Ghana National Gas Company Limited, as well as heads of LPG marketing and oil marketing companies.

COMAC stressed that the matter reflects growing tension within the country’s LPG sector and called for immediate regulatory action to ensure market fairness, protect consumers, and safeguard the integrity of the supply chain.

A Daily Guide Report