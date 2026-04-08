‘Children Should Read To Widen Knowledge’

Sandra Deladem Woanyah speaking to journalists

The Tarkwa-Nsuaem Municipal Director of Education, Catherine Biney, has urged school children to take their book reading very seriously, to help widen their scope of knowledge.

She emphasised that reading must go beyond the ability to decode words to include comprehension.

“Reading is a skill, and when you read, you should understand,” she said.

She was speaking at a quiz competition for basic schools in Tarkwa-Nsuaem and Prestea Huni-Vally municipalities in the Western Region to climax a three-year reading project.

It was organised by Reading Ghana, Western Region, in partnership with Gold Fields Ghana Foundation, CODE Canada, Olinga Foundation for Human Development as well as the Ghana Education Service.

Participating schools for the quiz competition at the Lower Primary level were Nana Amoakwa Model School (NAMS), Bompieso M/A Basic, Aboso R/C and New Atuabo Community Basic.

In the Upper Primary category, schools that participated were Goldfields Basic School, Richard Graeme Basic, Aboso Methodist Primary, and Amoanda M/A Basic School.

Nana Amoakwa Model School emerged as winner at the Lower Primary, and Goldfields Basic School also won at the Upper Primary.

The reading project formed part of efforts to address declining literacy levels among basic school pupils.

Programme Manager for Reading Ghana in the region, Philip Blebo, observed that pupils involved in the programme had seen reading as not merely an academic task.

“This intervention is very critical. It complements what we are doing to ensure that every child acquires the basic reading skills needed to progress academically,” he added.

Projects Manager at Gold Fields Ghana Foundation, Mrs. Sandra Deladem Woanyah, said the Reading Ghana Project is making significant strides in tackling early grade literacy challenges in the Western Region.

According to her, the initiative was designed to address persistent gaps in foundational literacy among lower and upper primary pupils.

She disclosed that the project is making significant strides as over 13,000 learners have benefitted from improved reading skills and enhanced classroom instructions.

Headteacher of Abosso Methodist Basic School, Mr. Simon Jude, lauded the initiative for significantly improving pupils’ confidence and enhancing teaching quality across beneficiary schools.

From Emmanuel Opoku, Tarkwa