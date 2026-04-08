Woman, 25, Killed In Road Accident

The mangled Benz bus

A 25-YEAR-old woman has died and scores of other people have sustained body injuries after a Benz bus they were travelling in veered off the road and somersaulted.

The driver of the Benz bus, Okyere Darko, reportedly, did a wrong overtaking into the opposite lane. His vehicle was about to crash head on with an oncoming articulator truck.

According to an eyewitness, Darko panicked and moved his car to the shoulder of the road, resulting in the vehicle somersaulting, causing injuries to all the 32 passengers onboard in the process.

The injured passengers were rushed to a nearby medical facility for treatment but unfortunately, Mary Kissiwa, whose injuries were severe, succumbed to her injuries and died.

“Today, 18/03/2026, at about 1540 hours, suspect driver Okyere Darko, aged 43 years, was in charge 33 seater M/ Benz bus with registration number BA 1264 -C, with 32 passengers on board, travelling from Elembelle near Nzema Anyenase towards Kumasi.

“On reaching a section of the road near Akurabuokrom Police barrier, he failed to exercise due care and attention to other road users when he attempted to overtake an Articulator truck ahead of him.

“In the process, he sighted an oncoming vehicle and out of fright, he lost control and veered through the offside edges, and the vehicle somersaulted severally into a ditch.

“Consequently, all the passengers including the driver sustained varying degrees of injuries and were rushed to Nyinahin Government Hospital, but Mary Kissiwa, aged 25 years, was pronounced dead shortly on arrival,” a police report disclosed.

Nyinahin District Police Sitrep said Kissiwa’s body has been deposited at the mortuary for preservation and autopsy, adding, “All the passengers including the suspect driver, Okyere Darko, are currently on admission.”

FROM I.F. Joe Awuah, Kumasi