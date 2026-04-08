‘Pragya’ Operators Schooled On Road Safety

Some of the participants

The Motor Traffic and Transport Department (MTTD) of the Ghana Police Service in Tarkwa, Western Region, has organised a road safety awareness programme for tricycle, popularly known as ‘Pragya’, operators within the Abosso community in the region.

The event was organised in partnership with Gold Fields Ghana Foundation, in collaboration with the National Road Safety Commission (NRSC) and the Abosso Pragya Association.

The initiative formed part of ongoing efforts to promote road safety awareness and reduce accidents involving commercial tricycle operators.

In total, 121 Pragya users participated in and benefitted from the training.

The training sessions covered critical road safety topics aimed at enhancing responsible driving practices.

Key areas addressed included licensing and proper motorcycle registration, the importance of wearing helmets and other protective gear, adherence to speed limits, and the dangers associated with risky behaviours such as drug and alcohol abuse.

Addressing the riders, the Safety Officer of the Gold Fields Ghana Foundation, Mr. Peter Owusu, emphasised the importance of personal safety among Pragya operators.

He urged participants to prioritise their well-being and adopt safe riding practices, noting that their lives are valuable and their families depend on them.

For his part, the Regional Commander of the MTTD in Tarkwa, Mr. Joseph Akpaloo, highlighted concerns regarding avoidable errors committed by some Pragya drivers.

He described such mistakes as unacceptable and reiterated the commitment of the Ghana Police Service in Abosso to intensify efforts to minimise infractions as well as reduce road traffic accidents involving tricycles and motorcycles within the community.

The participants called for continuous education, strict adherence to road safety regulations, and strengthened collaboration among stakeholders to ensure safer roads in Abosso and surrounding communities.

From Emmanuel Opoku, Takoradi