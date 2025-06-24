Atwima Kwanwoma NS Personnel Organise Sports Festival

THE NATIONAL Service Personnel Association (NASPA) in the Atwima Kwanwoma District of the Ashanti Region has successfully organised a sports festival aimed at fostering unity, promoting physical well-being, and enhancing teamwork among personnel.

The colourful event, held at Foase on Thursday June 19, attracted enthusiastic participation from National Service personnel across various institutions in the district. A large number of residents also trooped to the venue to cheer on the participants and enjoy the friendly competitions.

Addressing the gathering, the Atwima Kwanwoma District Director of the National Service Authority (NSA), Francis Eduful, commended the organisers for the initiative and urged all personnel to remain dedicated and committed to their service duties.

He emphasised that while recreational activities are important for health and social bonding, the core focus of national service should remain on contributing meaningfully to national development through hard work and professionalism.

“National Service is a platform not only to serve the nation but also to build character and network with others. Activities like these are important, but let us not lose sight of the ultimate goal of our service,” Mr. Eduful stated.

The festival featured a range of sporting events including football, ludo, oware, draughts, and other fun-filled games, which sparked excitement and healthy competition among participants.

A major highlight of the day was a football match between personnel from the Main Stream (University graduates) and those from Teacher Training Colleges. The match ended in a 1-1 draw after regulation time, with the college team edging out a 7-6 victory in a dramatic penalty shootout.

