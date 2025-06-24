Massive Turnout At Amakye @50 Concert

The Dominion Centre in London was the scene of a spectacular celebration of Ghanaian Highlife music, as Bizzle Entertainment presented Amakye Dede’s 50th anniversary concert.

The event, a tribute to the legendary musician, was a resounding success, drawing a massive crowd and the venue selling out completely.

The man of the night, Amakye Dede, delivered an energetic and emotional performance, closing the night with beloved songs such as ‘Ebeyeyie’ and ‘Su Fre Wo Nyame’.

His powerful delivery and undeniable connection with the crowd served as a reminder of his enduring legacy in Ghanaian music history.

Speaking after the event, Mr. Berny Sarfo, the CEO of Bizzle Entertainment, expressed gratitude to fans who turned up to support the legendary and iconic Ghanaian musician.

“The anniversary concert was a successful one, and on behalf of Amakye Dede and Bizzle Entertainment Group, we want to thank the fans who turned up at the Dominion Centre.

“The event clearly showed how Highlife music is still relevant in the diaspora,” he said.

Mr. Sarfo also thanked guest artistes who successfully put on a spectacular show to make the event more memorable for patrons.

Among the standout performances was that of Highlife artiste KK Fosu, who delivered a powerful set of his classic hits, and likewise legendary Nana Acheampong, who also delighted the crowd with an amazing performance.

Prior to the concert, Mr. Sarfo led a high-powered delegation, including the legendary Amakye Dede, to the Ghana High Commission in London for a courtesy visit.

It was part of activities to mark Amakye Dede’s 50th anniversary concert.