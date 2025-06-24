BBNaija Reunion Show Returns

One of television’s most talked-about reality reunions is back! The Big Brother Naija Season 9 Reunion Show premiered yesterday, Monday, June 23, 2025, reuniting the unforgettable housemates from the ninth season for a tell-all series filled with explosive conversations, emotional moments, and unfiltered truths.

Airing exclusively on weeknights at 9PM GMT on Africa Magic Showcase (DStv Channel 151/ GOtv Channel 108) and Africa Magic Family (DStv Channel 154/GOtv Channel 107) and Akwaaba Magic (DStv Channel 150/GOtv Channel 102), the reunion will be hosted by the ever-composed Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, who is set to guide the housemates and fans through the untold stories, unresolved tensions and behind-the-scenes dynamics that set the continent abuzz.

The Reunion Show, titled ‘No Loose Guard,’ is a staple of the BBNaija franchise, and gives fans a look into what happened after the cameras stopped rolling, from broken friendships and unexpected alliances to romantic fallouts and personal growth.

Speaking ahead of the show’s premiere, Dr. Busola Tejumola, Executive Head of General Entertainment at MultiChoice Group, said: “So much unfolds in Biggie’s universe and all these months later, the Reunion gives our audience an authentic and reflective look at life after the house. This allows viewers to reconnect with their favourite housemates and witness their evolution. As always, the BBNaija Reunion will bring engaging storytelling, honest conversations, and lots of drama, just what our viewers love.”

Each episode of the show will be available early the next day on Showmax. Fans are encouraged to join the conversation across social platforms using the official hashtag #BBNaijaReunion.

For more updates and exclusive content, viewers can visit www.africamagic.tv/bbnaija, stream the show on DStv Stream or GOtv Stream and manage their DStv/ GOtv their way – anytime, anywhere on MyDStv App or MyGOtv App.