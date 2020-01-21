AU Arts Foundation Announces Dr Johnson As Lifetime Achievement Award Honoree

Dr Johnson (2nd R) With Wife Displaying A Brochure. With Them Are AU Arts Festival Top Executives

Renowned inventor and engineer, Dr. Lonnie G Johnson (Ph.D.), CEO and President of Johnson Research & Development Company Incorporated has been nominated for the 2020 African Union Arts Festival Lifetime Achievement Award which will be presented on June 17–19, 2020 at the Elmina Beach Resort, in the Central Region of Ghana.

“We are pleased to announce this recognition of Dr. Lonnie Johnson’s lifetime dedication to reaching new heights,” said Nana Obokese Ampah I, Chairman of AU Arts Foundation. “He is an exemplary representation of breaking new ground for the future.”

Dr. Johnson’s thrive for innovation has made him a trailblazer throughout his career from the invention of the Super Soaker, his service in the military (U.S Air Force) and his contributions for NASA, it was without a doubt that his exploits attracted the attention of the AU Arts Festival organizers for the consideration of the prestigious award.

“I am overwhelmed with excitement about the door that this opens and the potential of working with all of Africa towards advancing her economic future.” Dr. Johnson said, “I humbly accept your offer of the African Union Arts Festival Foundation Lifetime Achievement Award.”

Having led teams for space exploration on five occasions and his innovations throughout the decades, the organizers deemed his works are fitting for recognition.

AU Arts Board Member, Madam Fatmata Binta Jalloh stated, “I am excited the award this year is recognizing the African Diaspora and believes that it is a new dawn for all people of African descents to have a closer collaboration on projects that ensure Africa takes its rightful place in the world scheme.”

The ceremony, which saw Former President of Ghana, Mr. John Kuffour, emerging as the flagship winner in the maiden edition in 2018, is expected to attract high profile patrons across the world.

Marketing & Communications Director of the AU Arts Foundation, Tina Akunwafor, hinted that this year’s event will be over and above expectations of festival-goers given the planned preparations.

About AU Arts Festival

The mission of the African Union (AU) Arts Festival is to promote the arts and enhance the quality of life in Africa through the production of an annual event within a chosen location in Africa.

The festival celebrates the contribution of African Leadership towards global civilization. The AU Arts Festival seeks to highlight and project the very resilient nature and strong spirit of people of African descent and promote the art of leadership using Arts as a vehicle.

The event strives to maintain the highest artistic quality in production and programming represent the excellence among a range of artistic mediums, and promote an appreciation for fine art, while encouraging innovation in the field, and supporting non-traditional, contemporary works.

For more information, please visit www.auartsfestival.org, email info@auartsfestival.org or call