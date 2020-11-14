Aubameyang Hits Back At Kroos

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

Arsenal captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has defended his goal celebrations that involved him wearing the masks of different superheroes after being criticized by Real Madrid midfielder, Toni Kroos.

Speaking on his Einfach mal Luppen podcast, Germany international, Kroos, said this week that he was not a fan of the former Borussia Dortmund striker’s celebrations and did not believe it was the behaviour of a good role model.

“By the way, does this @ToniKroos have kids? Just to remember, I did it for my son few times and I will do it again (sic),” Aubameyang said in a post on Twitter that was accompanied by a picture of him in a cape, as drawn by a child.

“I wish you have kids one day and make them happy like these junior school pupils. Talk and don’t forget #maskon #staysafe,” he added.

Kroos had also criticized Antoine Griezmann for performing dance moves from the video game Fortnite after scoring goals.

Aubameyang wore a Black Panther mask after scoring a brace against Rennes in Arsenal’s Europa League round-of-16 second-leg match in March 2019. He did so again in August 2020 after scoring against Liverpool as a sign of respect for the actor Chadwick Boseman, following his death.

He has also worn Batman and Spiderman masks in the past.

The striker has scored two goals in the Premier League this season and will look to add to his tally when Arsenal travel to Leeds United on Nov. 22 following the international break.