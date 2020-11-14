Scotland End 23-Year Tourney Wait

Scotland ended a 22-year wait to reach a major tournament as they

reached the Euros

Scotland’s agonizing 23-year absence from major men’s tournaments is finally over after a historic shootout victory over Serbia.

David Marshall saved magnificently from Aleksandar Mitrovic for a 5-4 sudden-death win after Scotland had dominated, led until the 90th minute, then hung on for penalties in Belgrade.

Ryan Christie’s second-half opener had Steve Clarke’s side tantalizingly close to a Euro 2020 place but Luka Jovic netted amid a late Serbian rally to force extra time.

However, tiring Scotland were impeccable from the spot as they ended a barren streak of 10 missed tournaments.

Clarke’s men are now nine games unbeaten – their best run in 44 years – and will face England, Croatia and the Czech Republic in Group D at next summer’s delayed finals.

If there was a Scotland way to finally get back to the big time, then this was it. Not content with putting the nation through the trauma of a shootout in the semi-final against Israel, they repeated the dose.

Gut-wrenching does not come close to describing it.

Yet while a nation’s nerves were fraying back home, Scotland’s players exuded calm authority. They were comfortable in possession for an hour, zipping passes around, and harrying the visitors.

Lyndon Dykes was putting in a grueling shift, winning countless aerial duels and making the ball stick. He was just one of the heroes in blue all over the pitch.

On an occasion demanding a big performance, every Scotland player delivered.

There were flashes of first-half threat from Scotland, the best when a Dykes knockdown led to John McGinn breaking free down the left-hand channel. The midfielder’s shot needed power and precision but lacked both as Predrag Rajkovic smothered at the second attempt.

Serbia – for all their talent – looked uneasy and had barely a sniff. When they did muster a chance midway through the opening half, it almost yielded the opener, with Sasa Lukic’s drive from a Mitrovic lay-off whistling inches wide.