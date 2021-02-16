Aubameyang Under Investigation Over Coronavirus Protocols Breach

Gabonese international, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, is said to be under investigation at his English football club, Arsenal, for allegedly breaching coronavirus protocols.

The investigation follows a video footage which was released online showing Aubameyang getting a new tattoo.

Indications are that Aubameyang may have broken lockdown rules and the Arsenal’s bio secure bubble.

What really happened?

The video showed Aubameyang getting his new tattoo on the Instagram account of Spanish tattoo artist Alejandro Nicolas Bernal.

Both Aubameyang and Bernal were seen in the video not wearing masks during the inking.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CLFU_Z1qCa3/?igshid=1ehk0d7t4bkuk

By Melvin Tarlue