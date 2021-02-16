Yendi MP Facilitates Free Eye Screening for 1,000 Constituents

Alhaji Farouk Aliu Mahama

The Member of Parliament (MP) for the Yendi Constituency, Alhaji Farouk Aliu Mahama , has secured a free Eye Screening and Surgery exercise from Qatar Charity organization to screen about 1,000 constituents with eye related issues.

Constituents who will be diagnosed with cataract related issues will receive free surgery as well as those requiring ophthalmic related medication and glasses would be served by surgeons from the Qatar Charity organization.

The free Eye Screening and Surgery exercise is expected to start on 24th February,2021 and end on February 27, this year.

Mr Aliu Mahama has undertaken various developmental projects in the constituency in health , education among others after he was sworn in as the Member of Parliament for the Yendi constituency.

FROM Eric Kombat, Yendi