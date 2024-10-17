AUC Calls On Governments To Prioritize TVET For Continental Growth

The African Union Commission’s Education Division Head, Ms. Sophia Ashipala, has made a compelling call to action for African governments to prioritize Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) policies.

Speaking at Africa Skills Week, Ashipala emphasized TVET’s transformative potential to drive socio-economic development, entrepreneurship, and innovation.

TVET’s Impact Across Africa

Ashipala highlighted the positive impact of TVET in various sectors, from East Africa’s agro-processing industries to West Africa’s renewable energy sectors.

Skilled workers trained through vocational programs are driving innovation and addressing local challenges with creative solutions.

However, outdated perceptions, limited industry collaboration, and insufficient emphasis on emerging green skills hinder TVET’s full potential.

Breaking Down Barriers

Ashipala stressed the need to change the narrative around TVET, recognizing it as an equally prestigious and rewarding pathway as traditional academic routes.

“Skilled professionals are the backbone of industries, from manufacturing to healthcare,” she stated. Integrating emerging technologies into TVET is crucial to bridge existing gaps in infrastructure, quality, and access.

Empowering Africa’s Youth

With over 60% of Africa’s population under 25, TVET is critical to harnessing this youthful energy for economic growth.

The African Union’s Agenda 2063 identifies human capital development as a core goal, with TVET playing a central role.

Ashipala concluded, “As Africa continues to grow and develop, we can expect TVET to drive a paradigm shift in the continent’s education sector, resulting in a more skilled and productive workforce.”

-BY Daniel Bampoe