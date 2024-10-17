Bolt unveils safety campaign with a series of initiatives aimed at setting higher safety standards

Through a series of safety initiatives, Bolt has launched its safety campaign that aims to raise awareness of safety features, safety initiatives, and scaling preventative measures to prevent safety cases before they happen.

As part of this campaign, Bolt is ramping up efforts to enhance safety by rolling out comprehensive driver training programs, forming key partnerships, and conducting workshops across Ghana. These initiatives will ensure drivers and passengers are informed about existing and new safety features, such as tracking any anomaly while a trip is happening, the Emergency assist button, and enhanced trip verification measures. The initiatives shall aim to reinforce Bolt’s commitment to preventing safety incidents before they occur, creating a safer ride-hailing experience for all.

Senior Operations Manager, Henry Whyte said: “At Bolt, we take our responsibility to ensure the safety of our platform very seriously. We are taking this a step further by intensifying safety awareness and education. On the other hand, the Bolt Safety Team of over 500 specialists from across the world will focus their efforts on product development, support, and scaling preventative measures to help prevent safety cases before they happen. We’ll also continue to raise awareness of our safety tools with educational campaigns like the current ‘Bolt Safety Team’ campaign running in Ghana, to raise awareness of the in-app features that we know can help prevent cases.”

Speaking during the press briefing, Assistant Manager for Research, Business Development and Innovation at the DVLA, Abraham Sika Antobreh, said: “We commend Bolt for the proactive step of introducing e-safety tools, an essential move towards ensuring safer experiences for both drivers and passengers. It is a timely reminder to all stakeholders in the transportation industry to prioritize safety at every level. Safety is a collective responsibility. We encourage all stakeholders—drivers, passengers, companies, and regulatory bodies—to place safety at the forefront of their operations. From adhering to road safety regulations to embracing new technologies, every action counts”.

Additionally, the Head of Public Investment and Business Development Unit at the National Road and Safety Transport Authority, Henry Asomani said “Bolt has taken important steps to protect all stakeholders in the transportation industry. These efforts will make transport services safer and more profitable for both drivers and passengers. Such initiatives are vital for improving overall road safety and will help significantly protect everyone”.