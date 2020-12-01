Audit Service Clears Air On Tax Transfers To Unknown Sources

The Ghana Audit Service has reacted to a publication on social media regarding its audit observation on transfer of tax receipts by GCB to unknown sources.

According to the Audit Service, the transfers amounted to Ghc 52.5 billion.

In a statement dated December 1, 2020, the Audit Service said “whilst we appreciate the public’s interest in this audit, we wish to place on record that the audit in reference, is a special audit exercise which was requested by the Honorable Minister of Finance, Ken Ofori-Atta in a letter dated 15th August, 2020, based on the mandate of the President under Article 187 (8).”

It said the request included the confirmation of the transfer receipts from the various transit accounts maintained by commercial banks into the respective BoG Holding Accounts from 2015 to date.

