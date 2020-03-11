Auditor General Blows GH¢84,000 On Honorarium

Daniel Yaw Domelevo

Auditor General, Daniel Yaw Domelevo, has spent a staggering GH¢ 84,000 as honorarium from the GH¢350,000 paid to him to audit Ghana Education Trust Fund (GETFund).

GETFund paid GH¢350,000 to Mr Domelevo as demanded to enable him to audit the accounts of the educational body of which GH¢84,000 of the money was spent on honorarium.

Another GH¢62,000 was blown on what Mr Domelevo described in his request letter as ‘quality reviews’, even though GETFund insists that the Auditor General did a poor job with little professional touch.

Mr Domelevo put in a request to GETFund to finance the audit of its accounts from 2012 to 2016 when the new GETFund Administrator, Richard Boadu took office.

In a letter dated May 5, 2017 to GETFund, the Auditor General said the release of the money was necessary since there had been a delay in obtaining funds from the Ministry of Finance.

“We would be grateful if you could release the sum of GH¢350,000.000 to cover fieldwork in and outside Accra as well as other logistical cost and management review. This is because of the delay in obtaining funds from Ministry of Finance for the exercise,” Mr. Domelevo indicated in his letter.

GETFund eventually released money from its budget for the audit.

However, after the completion of the auditing which GETFund described as shoddy, the Auditor General never furnished the Administrator, Richard Boadu with a copy of the report.

The audit report indicted politicians, MPs, journalists for grabbing scholarships meant for needy students.