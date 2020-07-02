August Alsina Speaks About Love Affair With Jada Pinkett

August Alsina & Jada Pinkett

Singer August Alsina has claimed he had a love affair with actress Jada Pinkett Smith, and said that her husband Will Smith gave his blessing.

A spokesperson for Jada denied the claims to Page Six, calling them “absolutely not true”.

August, 27, told The Breakfast Club‘s Angela Yee that he was in love with Jada, 48, and said, “I sat down with Will [Smith] and had a conversation due to the transformation from their marriage to life partnership… he gave me his blessing.”

According to Page Six, it was Jada’s son Jaden, 21, who introduced her to August in 2015.

August said the two became very close, and holidayed together with the family in Hawaii a year later and they even attended the 2017 BET Awards together.

He said, “I totally gave myself to that relationship for years of my life, and I truly and really, really deeply love and have a ton of love for her.

“I devoted myself to it, I gave my full self to it, so much so to the point that I can die right now and be okay with knowing that I truly gave myself to somebody.

“And I really loved a person, I experienced that and I know what that feels like, and some people never get that in this lifetime.

“I know that I am completely blessed and this conversation is difficult because it is so much, that it would be hard for people to understand but, once it starts to affect me and my livelihood, I have to speak up about my truth.”

While August claims the affair lasted for years, it is not known what the time period for this was.

Jada has been married to Will since 1997. They are parents to Jaden and daughter Willow, 19. Will has a son Trey, 27, from his marriage to Sheree Zampino, 53.

August is currently promoting his new album ‘The Product III: State of Emergency’.

