Author Ralph Celebrates 20 Years Of Book Writing & Publishing

Ralph Antwi

After writing and publishing 63 books in the last two decades, inspiring prison inmates and over a hundred protégés to becoming authors, the renowned Ghanaian author and publisher, Ralph Antwi is set to launch his 20th anniversary celebrations as an inspirational author and publisher, on June 8, 2025 in Ghana.

At the launch, he looks forward to unveiling some exciting and propitious projects, programmes, and products to be rolled out during the six-month celebrations. These include the ten-year vision for his International Writers Training Center and the AURA Writers League.

Creative collaborations, charity partnerships, community engagements, and special editions, among others, should be expected in the celebrations of this 20-year milestone.

Some of Ralph’s titles are Hey Stress! Let’s Break Up, Significance of the Insignificant, Peep, Success Capsules, Days of the Last Wine, Ten Deadly Men Every Woman Must Avoid, Ten Deadly Women Every Man Must Avoid, Securing Tomorrow Today, 12 Senses Every Lady Must Know, and Leaders Under Forty.

He is the Founding President of Relevant Achievers Impacting Nations, an international missions-based organisation with over sixteen networks, sold out to encouraging the maximisation of life.