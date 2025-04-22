Atarah Praise 2025 Launched

Prophet Joseph Atarah

Prophet Joseph Atarah has launched his annual event aimed at bringing believers together in an atmosphere of worship and praise.

The theme for this year’s edition is “Restoration”, with the belief that patrons would be restored in the face of their challenges.

The programme will be in two parts, with the first one scheduled to take place in the United Kingdom (UK) at 5pm on May 11, 2025, at Pleasant Place Church.

The Ghana edition will take place at the forecourt of Believer’s Grace Crown Ministry International, Bond Square, Adenta Barrier, at 4pm on May 25, 2025.

Prophet Atarah has paraded Piesie Esther, Kofi Owusu Peprah, Nana Yaw Asare and Mavis Asante among others for the Ghana edition.

For the UK edition, patrons will enjoy performances from Kofi Owusu Peprah, Kobby Mantey, Emmanuel Smith, and Ern Ruthy.

Speaking at the launch, Prophet Atarah said, “God has been good throughout last year, and 2025 has started on a positive note.”

Against this backdrop, he wants to bring believers together and, in unity, praise God.

He said, like what happened last year, a lot of miracles will take place.

In a related development, Prophet Atarah also launched a new studio for rehearsals and live recordings.

This, he said, is not limited to him, but open to musicians across all genres.