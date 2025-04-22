Bella Agyeman Lauded For Box Office ‘Magic’

Bella Agyeman

Debutant producer, Bella Agyeman, has been lauded by Silverbird Cinemas and other industry players for her Box Office ‘Magic’ over the weekend.

Bella’s ‘Check-In’ movie has received praise for being the first to sell at the cinemas this year.

In an interview, the Sales and Marketing Lead at Silverbird Cinemas Ghana, Nana Kwame Obiri-Tete said, for a debutant, Bella Agyeman did fantastically well in her maiden premiere.

He was proud of Bella Agyeman’s effort in getting people to show up, adding that she engaged in a lot of marketing activities.

He said Bella’s marketing activations on the streets, coupled with other Public Relations endeavours, pointed in the right direction.

“With what she has done, it shows that Bella has a big future. You might have a good product, but if you fail to market it, you cannot get people to patronise. Bella put in a lot of work, which is why she was able to draw a lot of people to the premiere,” Obiri-Tetteh said.

Bella Agyeman, on her part, expressed appreciation to fellow actors, her team, media personalities and all stakeholders who supported her efforts ahead of the premiere.

The much-awaited star-studded Ghanaian comedy movie ‘Check-In’ premiered at Silverbird Cinemas on April 12, 2025.

The movie tells a story of chaos and a blackout at a secluded hotel, and amidst these, a resourceful attendant must unravel hidden connections between guests and restore peace before secrets tear them apart.

The movie, produced by Bella Agyeman, featured Kofi Okyere-Darko (KOD), Clemento Suarez, Jeneral Ntatia, Priscilla Opoku-Agyeman, Felicia Osei, Gideon Kojo Boakye, Clinton Odoi, Fiifi Jefferson Pratt, and Gabriel Hogan among others.