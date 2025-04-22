Efya, Cina Soul, Others Join HoodTalk Festival

Efya

Sensational Ghanaian songstress, Jane Afia Awindor, known in showbiz as Efya, has been named one of the headline acts of the much-anticipated HoodTalk Music Festival set for May 9 at the Independence Square in Accra.

Credited with a number of hit songs, Efya is a five-time Female Vocalist of the Year at the Ghana Music Awards.

She is billed to rock the stage alongside Cina Soul, Lali & Lola, Afrokelly, DJ Spices, among others.

Efya is expected to thrill patrons with her hit songs ranging from ‘Little Things’, ‘Best In Me’, ‘Forgetting Me’, ‘Gingam’ to ‘Super Super’, which has since made trends on various music platforms.

Organised by DreamChild Foundation in partnership with Virtual Hub, the event will also feature an incredible lineup of home-based hiplife, hiphop, highlife and Afrobeat artistes who will thrill music fans to their satisfaction.

There would also be performances from surprise guest artistes who have been invited to hit the stage on the night.

It’s a dance party with the goal of uniting fans of Ghanaian music on one stage to honour the country’s musical heritage.

According to the organisers of the event, they are expecting over twenty thousand music fans to witness the event, adding that a number of mouth-watering packages have been put in place to entertain fans.

They said last year’s event was fantastic but this year, music fans would experience the real power in music.

Music legends such as Stonebwoy, Gyedu Blay Ambolley, Pat Thomas, and Edem have also been invited to perform at the event being organised to raise funds to build five paediatric clinics across Ghana at the cost of $14m.

Efya has performed with local and international acts such as Chris Brown, D3, P-Square, MI, Wande Coal, Burna Boy, Stonebwoy, Samini, Kojo Antwi, Kwabena Kwabena, Samini, D-Black and R2Bees.

By George Clifford Owusu