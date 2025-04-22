Karim Zito Named NASCO Coach Of The Month

Head coach of Dreams FC, Abdul Karim Zito, has been named the NASCO Premier League Coach of the Month for March, following an outstanding run of form with his side.

Zito led Dreams FC through an unbeaten stretch during the month, recording three wins and a draw to collect 10 points. His side impressed with back-to-back away victories over Heart of Lions and Hearts of Oak, scoring four goals and conceding just one across all four fixtures.

The strong performances saw Dreams FC rise from the bottom half of the Ghana Premier League table, marking a significant turnaround in their campaign.

In recognition of his achievement, Coach Zito will be presented with a 42-inch NASCO television, courtesy of Electroland Ghana Limited.

By Wletsu Ransford