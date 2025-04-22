Jordan Ayew, Fatawu Issahaku Relegated With Leicester City

Fatawu Issahaku and Jordan Ayew

Ghana internationals Jordan Ayew and Fatawu Issahaku have been relegated from the English Premier League following Leicester City’s 1-0 home defeat to Liverpool at the King Power Stadium.

A second-half goal by Trent Alexander-Arnold sealed the Foxes’ fate, confirming that Ruud van Nistelrooy’s side will compete in the EFL Championship next season. The result extended Leicester’s poor home form, with the club yet to score a league goal at home in 2025.

Fatawu Issahaku, who has been sidelined since November with an ACL injury, faces his first relegation from the top flight. Jordan Ayew, however, makes history as the first Ghanaian player to be relegated from the Premier League on three separate occasions.

Elsewhere, Kamaldeen Sulemana will also play in the Championship next season, following Southampton’s confirmed relegation earlier this month.

The demotion of three Ghanaian internationals marks a difficult season for the country’s representation in the Premier League.