Raphinha’s Late Penalty Seals Barcelona Comeback

Raphinha

Barcelona produced a dramatic comeback to defeat Celta Vigo 4-3, with Raphinha scoring a penalty deep into stoppage time to secure all three points at the Camp Nou.

The Brazilian forward converted from the spot in the eighth minute of added time after VAR confirmed a foul on Dani Olmo inside the box. The late goal completed a thrilling turnaround for the La Liga leaders.

Barcelona had fallen behind 3-1 by the 62nd minute, despite taking an early lead through Ferran Torres. Celta’s Borja Iglesias responded with a clinical hat-trick, putting the visitors on course for a surprise victory.

However, Hansi Flick’s side responded with urgency, netting twice in quick succession through Dani Olmo and Raphinha to level the match. Barcelona maintained pressure, and just when Celta appeared to have secured a point, the VAR decision handed the hosts a final chance.

Raphinha made no mistake from the spot, sealing a vital win that puts Barcelona four points at the top of La Liga following Real Madrid’s hard-earned 1-0 win against Athletic Bilbao on Sunday.