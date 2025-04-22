Black Satellites Commence Final Preparations Ahead Of U20 AFCON

Ghana’s U20 national team, the Black Satellites commenced the final phase of preparations for the 2025 U20 Africa Cup of Nations with two training sessions on Sunday, April 20, in Cairo.

The sessions were held at the Jewel Plaza Sports facility, located within walking distance of the team’s base at the Jewel Plaza Complex. Under the guidance of Head Coach Desmond Ofei and his technical team, the training focused on tactical work, following the team’s arrival from Accra the previous day.

All sixteen players who travelled from Accra actively participated in the sessions, demonstrating focus and determination. An additional six players are expected to join the squad in the coming days, enabling the technical team to finalise its strategy and squad cohesion ahead of the tournament.

The Black Satellites are in Group C and will open their campaign against the Democratic Republic of Congo on May 2, followed by fixtures against defending champions Senegal and the Central African Republic.

The 2025 U20 AFCON runs from April 27 to May 18 in Egypt. The top four teams will qualify for the FIFA U20 World Cup to be held in Chile later this year.

By Wletsu Ransford