Mahama Suspends Chief Justice Gertrude Torkornoo

Gertrude Araba Esaaba Sackey Torkornoo

President John Dramani Mahama has suspended Chief Justice Gertrude Araba Esaaba Sackey Torkornoo effective immediately pending the outcome of an inquiry into three petitions filed against her.

This decision was made in accordance with Article 146(6) of the Constitution and followed consultation with the Council of State.

The President has established a committee to investigate the petitions, which will operate under the provisions of the Constitution.

The committee is chaired by Justice Gabriel Scott Pwamang, who is a Justice of the Supreme Court, and includes notable members such as Justice Samuel Kwame Adibu-Asiedu, also a Justice of the Supreme Court; Daniel Yaw Domelevo, former Auditor-General; Major Flora Bazwaanura Dalugo of the Ghana Armed Forces; and Professor James Sefah Dzisah, an Associate Professor at the University of Ghana.

In a statement released by Felix Kwakye Ofosu, the President’s Spokesperson and Minister for Government Communications added that the inquiry aims to address the allegations raised in the petition and ensure accountability within the judiciary.

BY Prince Fiifi Yorke