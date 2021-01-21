Autochek Opens Ghana Office

Solomon Adenuga Head of Commercial Operations and Yvonne Ahlie

Automotive technology start-up, Autochek, has announced the commencement of its operations in Ghana to support the transformation of the country’s automotive industry.

As it expands its footprint in Ghana with the opening of its office in Accra, Autochek aims to support the delivery of technology solutions for one of Africa’s most advanced automotive markets and enhance buying and selling experience across the continent.

Building on the work Cheki Ghana (acquired by Autochek in September 2020) has done over the last decade, Autochek is combining technology and data to create a single marketplace for car sales, car loans and car repairs in Ghana.

Consumers in Ghana can now buy cars and access car loans via the Autochek app (Android app now available. iOS app coming soon) or website, knowing that every listed car has undergone a 150-point inspection process.

Autochek will also enable more effective sourcing and affordable car loans, as well as car repairs and warranties.

The Start-up has also onboarded auto dealers and auto workshops from across the country who can now rely on consistent leads that have been filtered to validate their interest.

CEO and Co-Founder of Autochek, Etop Ikpe, said “We are excited to be in Ghana and to be part of the ecosystem. The government is doing a lot of great work to support the automotive industry but there is also a need to make sure that vehicles meet a certain standard before they are bought or sold locally. This is where we hope to bring our expertise to create an effective and efficient marketplace for everybody.”

Mr. Ikpe added that there is currently an increase in demand for tech-enabled solutions as people and businesses respond to the COVID-19 pandemic and the challenges that have come with it.

“This tech-enabled approach will enable a better customer experience and facilitate transparency and ease of doing business, which in turn translates to increase in transactions and more efficient business operations,” he said.

Head of Business Operations (Ghana) at Autochek, Yvonne Ahlie, added that the automotive industry in Ghana is one of the most advanced in Africa but there is still some work to be done, especially with regards to the day-to-day experience for consumers, dealers and workshops.

She further explained that the fragmentation of the industry means most players are operating in silos and are not able to reap the full benefits of what the market has to offer. There is also a dearth of comprehensive data that dealers and workshops can use to underpin business decisions and this is impacting their performance.

“This is where Autochek will make a difference by combining data and technology to transform the automotive transaction ecosystem and enable excellence across the value chain,” she added.

The target for Autochek over the next year is to onboard more than 500 dealers and workshops across various cities in Ghana, making it easier for Ghanaians across the country to access the automotive services they need.

By Jamila Akweley Okertchiri