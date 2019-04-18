Aviation Ministry Denies KIA’s Privatization

Joseph Kofi Adda



THE MINISTRY of Aviation has denied media reports that the Government of Ghana is seeking to privatize or sale the Kotoka International Airport (KIA).

Media reports earlier pointed to the fact that efforts were being made to privatize.

But the public affairs department of the Ministry of Aviation in a statement indicated that “initial internal considerations of a possible management model for KIA to enhance its value, performance, and international competitiveness, has been leaked and misconstrued to the general public as a plan by the Government of Ghana to privatize or sell the Kotoka International Airport.”

For the avoidance of doubt, according to the statement, “the Ministry of Aviation wishes to inform the general public that: the Ministry has no plans whatsoever to recommend, neither does the Government of Ghana have plans to approve privatization or sale of the Kotoka International Airport.”

It said Cabinet has not requested, neither has the Ministry submitted a Cabinet Memorandum recommending approval for the privatization of KIA.

It added that “what indeed the Ministry is considering is an offer to partner with Ghana Airports Company Limited (GACL) to provide management services to manage the financial and operational functions for the development of GACL.”

BY Melvin Tarlue