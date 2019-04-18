BBNZ Unveils Lady With The Mic

BBnZ LIVE and its partners have introduced a new all female musical show dubbed: ‘Lady With The Mic.’

The show is primarily meant to unearth raw female talents.

Lady With the Mic is an annual event which seeks to highlight and bring out female artists into the music industry.

The show will also touch on major issues affecting women and children in the Ghanaian society.

It is being sponsored by

Footsteps2ghana, Akwaaba Uk, Hashtag Music Group, Aftown Music, 4syte tv, Ground Up Chale, Peachys Hair and Make Up, Carbon and of course BbnZ Live

Lady With the mic has been endorsed by

Diaspora Ghana, Musigha and 5 Girls Project.

The winner is expected to receive a cash prize, a record deal with BbnZ, a trip to Dubai and also get to perform on the biggest international platform that is Akwaaba UK, Party In the Park, London.

Proceeds from the show are to also go to five women charities touching on issues affecting women.

BY DGN Online