Holy Trinity To Launch Club on Water

All is set for the launch of the first night club and lounge built on water.

The social event center is owned by the Holy Trinity Spa, Multi-Award Winning Health Tourism Subsidiary of the Holy Trinity Medical Centre.

The launch of the ‘Holy Trinity Spa Club & Lounge’ located at Sogakope is anticipated to be the only club facility in Ghana built on Water.

Expected to be outdoored on Friday the 19th of April, 2019, the events centre has already billed exciting performances by Ghanaian Artists including dancehall artist, Stonebwoy.

The Holy Trinity Spa will again launch an Ultra-modern Commercial Cinema Facility (THE HOLY Trinity Spa CINEMA) to make movie premiering more fun in GHANA.

The managers of the Holy Trinity Spa adds, “Sogakope is the place to be this Easter!and The Holy Trinity Spa, Ghana’s number one Spa and Health farm is bringing it’s customers something new and exciting.”

By DGN Online